PSG suspends Messi for two weeks over Saudi Arabia trip

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has suspended their superstar striker Lionel Messi for two weeks after travelling to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission this week.

A two-week suspension means the World Cup winner will miss PSG’s next two games, against Troyes and Ajaccio. However, he may be available for the match against Auxerre on May 21.

Reportedly, club’s manager Christophe Galtier informed his players that they would be granted two days off - Monday and Tuesday - if they emerged victorious against Lorient on Sunday. However, if defeated, the players would be required to attend training on Monday.

Messi played the full 90 minutes in French club’s home defeat by Lorient on Sunday.

He missed training on Monday as the football star and his family had embarked on a holiday to the Middle Eastern nation— where they visited a farm, watched a palm-weaving demonstration and engaged in cultural activities.

During the period of his suspension, he will not receive any pay either.

The 35-year-old football legend has scored 31 goals and contributed 34 assists in 71 games in all competitions for PSG, winning the Ligue 1 title last season.

Messi’s two-year contract with PSG expires this summer.