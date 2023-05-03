Video: Crow throwing down Israel flag goes viral on the internet

A video of a crow throwing down an Israeli flag has gone viral across the web. The clip shows the crow stubbornly removing an Israeli flag from a pole with its beak and throwing it to the ground.

The flag hung from the roof of a building in the occupied Palestinian territories until a crow, despite its small size, succeeded in snatching it and dropping it to the ground after several attempts.

It then stood firmly and steadily at the top of the mast, its mission complete.

The Palestinians who had gathered around the building to observe the unusual sight shouted and gasped in astonishment, ARAB News reported.

The footage of the crow went viral on the web, with many users ironically joking about the episode and some commenting on the “lesson” the bird seemed to be teaching.

One user said: “A smart Palestinian ‘antisemitic’ crow …”

“The animals of Palestine do not approve of the temporary Zionist conflagration,” said Tariq Shadid, a Palestinian surgeon and author of the book “Understanding Palestine,” in a Twitter post, adding that the bird was a symbol of Palestinian resistance to the Israeli occupation.