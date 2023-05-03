Massive fire erupts in Quetta’s Hazarganji market

A massive fire broke out in Quetta’s Hazarganji market on Wednesday afternoon, Samaa TV reported.

As per reports, the blaze erupted around 12pm and quickly spread throughout the market, causing extensive damage to the market. Several shops have also been destroyed.

Videos of the horrific fire have surfaced on social media, showing thick black smoke rising high into the sky.

Fire brigade vehicles have been dispatched to the scene to control the flames.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but authorities are investigating the incident.

Rescue teams have also been dispatched to the scene to ensure the safety of the public.

Hazarganji market is a popular shopping area in Quetta and is known for its variety of goods.