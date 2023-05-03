Parvez Elahi granted interim bail in corruption cases till May 23

An anti-corruption court in Gujrat has granted interim bail to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi till May 23 in multiple corruption cases.

The former Punjab chief minister had filed an application for interim bail in two different anti-corruption cases.

The cases have been registered against Parvez Elahi in Gujrat and Gujranwala. In both the cases, the PTI president is alleged to have taken kickbacks in development schemes.

‘PML-N’s real face exposed’

Talking to the media outside the Gujrat court, Elahi said Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has exposed the real face of the PML-N before the people in parliament on Tuesday.

“These people are lying and defaming the higher judiciary,” the PTI leader stated.

Legislative houses do not seem to have anything to do with ground realities, Elahi claimed, adding the party leadership is well aware of what the government is doing.

Contempt plea

During the hearing on Elahi’s contempt of court petition against the raid at his residence despite protective bail, the public prosecutor said bail had not been granted in FIR number seven.

Anti-Corruption Additional DG Waqas Hasan appeared in court.

The police and anti-corruption took action to make the arrest in FIR number seven, the prosecutor further said, at which Justice Sheikh asked if the authorities had a search warrant to raid the house.

“We don’t have the search warrant yet,” the counsel replied.

The court directed the anti-corruption additional director and others to submit their replies again tomorrow, and also summoned them in person.

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV, Waqas Hasan claimed the raid at Elahi’s residence had not been carried out on the orders of the caretaker Punjab chief minister.

“He was proceeded against on violation of law,” he claimed.

Request for cases details sent to LHC CJ

The Lahore High Court has recommended the formation of a full bench on Parvez Elahi’s request to provide details of the cases filed against him.

Lahore High Court Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh sent the request to the chief justice. The court recommended that the petition be referred to a larger bench as important points have been raised in it.

Elahi has sought details of the cases registered by the police, FIA and anti-corruption.

The court issued notices to the attorney general for Pakistan and Punjab advocate general for assistance, and sent the request to the chief justice.

Elahi’s ‘front man’ freed

Moreover, unidentified people got freed the alleged frontman of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi from the custody of the anti-corruption department.

According to the authorities, the suspect, Sohail Asghar, complained of chest pain late at night. During his transfer to the hospital, the suspects stopped the official vehicle midway and got Asghar freed at gunpoint.

A case was registered on the application of an official.

Sohail Asghar was in the custody of the anti-corruption police on a two-day physical remand and he was to be produced in court again from today.

However, the suspect created a commotion on the pretext of chest pain last night.

A case was registered on the request of a constable of the anti-corruption department with the Model Town police and an investigation is underway.