Huge blow for US Dollar as Rupee bounces back in interbank

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday gained 17 paisas against the American currency after politicians from treasury and opposition benches agreed to hold simultaneous elections to end the political uncertainty in the country.

The new price of the US Dollar reached Rs283.75. On the other hand, the price of greenback in the open market remained unchanged at Rs290.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a rally on the second day of the business week with the benchmark KSE-100 index rising record 20 points or 0.49 percent during intraday trading.

The PSX rally pushed the index to 42,134.43.

Read More: Stock Market Today: Stocks react after govt-PTI ‘agree’ on simultaneous polls

Read More: Gold prices per tola soars Rs1500, smash previous records