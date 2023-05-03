ECP seeks suspension of SC’s May 14 polls decision

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has requested for suspension of the Supreme Court’s decision of holding elections in Punjab on May 14.

The commission made the plea through a separate application, pleading that the Supreme Court should suspend its decision until a verdict on the revision petition on the issue.

“If the decision is not suspended, the election commission will suffer an irreparable loss,” the petition requested.

Earlier, the commission filed a review petition in the Supreme Court on its order seeking elections in Punjab on May 14.

“The judiciary does not have the authority to fix the date for elections,” the petition states, adding the framers of the Constitution did not give the judiciary such a right.

The Supreme Court changed its jurisprudence by giving a date for elections in Punjab, the petition maintained, adding the Supreme Court must correct the mistake it made by giving the election date.

A strong election commission is necessary for a strong democracy in the country, the ECP says in its plea, adding it is impossible to hold free and fair elections without a strong election commission.

“If the election commission makes a mistake in a decision, the judiciary can correct it,” says in the petition.

It further maintains that due to the current atmosphere of political division, free and transparent elections are not possible.

The election commission is facing non-provision of funds and a lack of security personnel, the plea states, adding that without an enabling environment, free and fair elections cannot take place.

“The constitutional limit of holding elections in 90 days should be enforced,” it pleads.

Earlier in the day, the ECP decided to file a review petition today on the Supreme Court’s order to hold elections in Punjab on May 14.

It was said that the court will be consulted on non-provision of funds and security. The commission maintains that despite court orders, neither funds have been provided nor security.

Also Read: Sanaullah dismisses possibility of elections on May 14

May 14 is just a few days away, the ECP maintains.

Even if funds are available now, it is not possible to hold elections, the commission had adopted the stance.

The Supreme Court should review its order for holding elections on May 14, the commission is likely to request to the apex court.

Also Read: SC voids ECP postponement of Punjab polls to Oct 8

On April 4, the Supreme Court had declared null and void the election commission’s announcement of postponement of elections in Punjab to October 8.

A three-member special bench declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s March 22 verdict unconstitutional and illegal. It ruled that the Constitution and law do not allow the ECP to postpone the elections.

Altering the election schedule slightly, the Supreme Court has announced that the elections in Punjab will be held on May 14 instead of April 30.