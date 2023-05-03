Stock Market Today: Stocks react after govt-PTI ‘agree’ on simultaneous polls

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a rally on the second day of the business week with the benchmark KSE-100 index rising record 20 points or 0.49 percent during intraday trading.

The market retaliated following reports that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PDM-led 7-member committee held final round and agreed on the simultaneous elections proposal.

The PSX rally pushed the index to 42,134.43.

ALAC, PGLC, FECN and WTL are among the top decliners.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) agreed to delaying polls till August during the third and final round of dialogue with the government team over election date in Punjab.

PTI and government negotiation teams met for the third time to cut the election Gordion knot.

Notably, the Supreme Court (SC) had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the elections in Punjab on May 14. However, the government refused to disburse funds.

