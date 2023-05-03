How to apply for 5-Year UAE residency visa as skilled worker, freelancer

In a bid to attract talented individuals and investors from across the globe, the UAE has announced the introduction of the five-year Green Visa.

This new visa is part of a comprehensive set of rules designed to promote the flexibility of the job market.

The primary objective of this initiative is to encourage the migration of exceptional workers from all fields to the UAE.

The Green Residence Visa is specifically targeted towards individuals who possess outstanding talents, are highly skilled professionals, freelancers, investors, or entrepreneurs.

As per the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), the Green Visa is a special type of residence visa that enables international talents to sponsor themselves, thereby eliminating the need for employment in the UAE.

The emirate of Abu Dhabi has several high-growth sectors that are creating opportunities for talented individuals to grow, achieve and succeed.

The Green Visa offers long-term residency and several benefits to visa holders and their families. It is a superior option to the standard residence visa and includes the ability to sponsor sons up to the age of 25 and unmarried daughters, irrespective of their age. The Green Visa is valid for five years and offers a range of visa options for professionals, freelancers, investors, and partners.

Green visa for freelancers/self-employed

According to ADRO, freelancers or self-employed people are eligible in case they fulfil the following criteria:

• Have obtained a freelance work permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE)

• The minimum educational level is a bachelor’s degree, a specialized diploma or equivalent

• Annual income from self-employment for the previous two years is not less than Dh360,000 or its equivalent in foreign currencies

Or

• Providing proof of the financial solvency throughout the duration of residency in the UAE

Requirements

To apply for the Freelance Visa, you will need to provide:

• A freelance work permit by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE).

• Proof of annual income of Dh360,000 for the previous two years Or

• A proof of financial solvency during your residence period.

How to apply

Green Visa applications can be submitted as per the rules and regulations of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) on their website: https://icp.gov.ae

Green visa for skilled workers

ADRO stated that for Skilled workers to apply for a Green Visa, the applicant should be classified in the first, second or third occupational level as per Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

MoHRE has nine different skill levels of jobs, in line with the International Standard Classification of Occupations.

Also, the worker should have a valid work contract in the UAE with a Dh15,000 salary and a bachelor’s degree in certain skilled fields, including science, law, education, culture and social sciences.

Skilled workers are eligible if they fulfil the following criteria:

• Have obtained a work permit using an Employment contract valid in the UAE

• Being a skilled worker assuming a position classified as first, second or third level by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization

• Hold a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent

• Have a monthly minimum salary of Dh15,000 or its equivalent in foreign currencies.

Requirements

To apply for the Skilled Employee category, you will need to provide:

• A valid employment contract from MOHRE or its equivalent with proof of the job title and monthly income

• An attested bachelor’s degree or its equivalent

How to apply

Green Visa applications can be submitted as per the rules and regulations of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security on their website: https://icp.gov.ae

Green visa for investors

The Green visa for investors is given to investors establishing or participating in commercial activities in the UAE. It replaces the previous residence visa that was valid for 2 years only.

Requirements include

• Approval of the ICP on the investment as per the investors rating system applied

• Proof of the investment (If the investor/partner has more than one licence, the total invested capital will be calculated)

• Approval of the competent local authorities

How to apply

Green Visa applications can be submitted as per the rules and regulations of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security on their website: https://icp.gov.ae