False affidavit: LHC adjourns hearing on plea seeking action against PM Shehbaz

The Lahore High Court heard a petition seeking action against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for disregarding the affidavit he submitted before his brother Nawaz Sharif’s departure to the UK.

The court adjourned the hearing on the petition for an indefinite period, and directed the petitioner to file documents.

“File the documents that can prove your case to the court,” the court ordered.

Public prosecutor Shiraz Zaka opposed the application, contending that the petitioner is not the aggrieved party.

Justice Sultan Tanveer heard the petition of citizen Azhar Abbas.

The petitioner maintained in his plea that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced by the Supreme Court on an iqama.

Nawaz Sharif went abroad on medical grounds, the petitioner stated, adding PM Sharif submitted an affidavit that his brother will return after treatment.

“Shehbaz Sharif submitted a false affidavit, and violated his oath,” the petitioner claimed, and requested that the court order the formation of a JIT on the matter.

He requested the court to order action against Shehbaz Sharif.