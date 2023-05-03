Saudi Cultural Attache building attacked in Sudan

The Saudi Cultural Attaché building in Sudan was stormed on Tuesday morning by an armed group, the foreign ministry announced on Wednesday.

According to the ministry statement, the armed group vandalized equipment and cameras, seized some of the attaché’s property, and disabled its systems and servers.

Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the ransacking, calling for respect for diplomatic missions and for punishing the perpetrators.

Saudi Arabia renewed the call to halt military escalation, end the violence, and to provide the necessary protection for diplomats, residents, and Sudanese civilians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tuesday announced that the evacuation process in war-torn Sudan has been completed, and over 1000 stranded Pakistanis have been safely evacuated from the country.

The ministry stated, “Our evacuation operations out of Sudan have ended with the successful and safe evacuation of over 1000 Pakistanis.”