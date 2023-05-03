World press freedom day being observed

Today, May 3rd, marks World Press Freedom Day, an annual event that celebrates the fundamental principles of press freedom and raises awareness about the importance of free and independent journalism.

This year’s theme is “Shaping a future of rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights”.

UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) organized a special anniversary event at UN headquarters in New York, marking the 30 years since the UN General Assembly’s decision proclaiming an international day for press freedom.

The theme, set by UNESCO, highlights the crucial role that reliable information plays in promoting human rights and empowering individuals to make informed decisions.

The theme also marks the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day and coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Vienna Conference and its Declaration and Programme of Action on Human Rights.

Press freedom is an essential pillar of democracy, providing citizens with the information they need to hold governments and other powerful institutions accountable. It enables journalists to report on issues of public interest without fear of censorship or retribution, and to shine a light on corruption, human rights abuses, and other injustices that might otherwise go unnoticed.

However, in many parts of the world, press freedom is under threat.

Journalists face increasing levels of intimidation, harassment, and violence, and many governments are cracking down on independent media outlets, censoring online content, and using legal means to silence dissenting voices.

In the face of these challenges, it is more important than ever to defend press freedom and protect the right of journalists to report on the issues that matter.

History

World Press Freedom Day has been celebrated every year on May 3rd since its inception in 1993, which was recommended by the General Conference of UNESCO.

This date was specifically chosen to honor the Windhoek Declaration, a set of press freedom principles proposed by African journalists in Windhoek, Namibia, in 1991.