10-member NA body to probe into audio leak of Saqib Nisar’s son

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has set up a 10-member special committee to investigate the purported audio leak featuring the son of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar. An official notification has also been issued.

According to the notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the committee will be able to take the help of any agency in connection with its investigation and inquiry.

The committee will conduct a comprehensive investigation and submit a report to the National Assembly.

The committee headed by Muhammad Aslam Bhutani will include Shahida Akhtar Ali, Muhammad Abu Bakr, Barjees Tahir, Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Syed Hussain Tariq, Naz Baloch, Khalid Magsi, Wajiha Qamar, and Afzal Dhandla.

An alleged audio featuring former chief justice’s son had been leaked recently in which Najam Saqib was supposedly heard demanding Rs10 million in exchange for a PTI ticket.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had on Tuesday directed to constitute a committee to probe into the audio leak.

A meeting of the PML-N was held under the chairmanship of the prime minister and attended by the senior party leadership.