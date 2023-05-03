Massive raid at Allama Iqbal International Lahore Airport

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted two different operations at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and foiled the smuggling attempt.

The team also recovered heroin from passenger, a resident of Lahore, traveling to Sri Lanka Colombo.

“40 capsules filled with heroin were recovered from the passenger’s stomach,” ANF spokesperson said.

The passenger also hid 428 grams of heroin in his shoes, the spokesman said

ANF spokesperson said team also detected 26 capsules filled with heroin from the stomach of a passenger bound to fly to European country Italy.

ANF registered cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act registered against the arrested accused.

Read More: Massive raid at Islamabad International Airport

Read More: Two persons arrested for allegedly carrying 84 kg heroin on 686.1 km journey