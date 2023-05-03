Court seeks report from NAB in money laundering case against Shehbaz

An accountability court in Lahore sought a supplementary report from the National Accountability Bureau investigation officer in the money laundering reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others.

The court adjourned the proceedings till May 10 while accepting the application of the investigation officer.

It also accepted PM’s son Hamza Shehbaz’s request for a one-day exemption from appearance.

The former chief minister failed to appear in court owing to a backache. The PM’s attendance was ensured through his representative Anwaar Hussain.

Accountability Court Judge Qamaruz Zaman conducting the proceedings.

Money laundering case against Suleman put off

Moreover, a special central court of Lahore has deferred the hearing in the Federal Investigation Agency’s money laundering case against the prime minister’s son, Suleman Shahbaz till June 10.

The hearing was conducted on the money laundering case against Suleman and others.

Suleman appeared before the court and had his attendance marked. An associate lawyer told the court that his client’s counsel was engaged in an Islamabad court.

The court adjourned the proceedings due to the absence of lawyer Amjad Parvez, till June 10.

The court sought arguments from the lawyers on acquittal pleas in the next hearing.

Suleman and others have filed applications for their acquittal.

The FIA has filed investigation reports in the court against Suleman and others.

PM’s son-in-law bail extension

On the other hand, an accountability court also extended the interim bail of the prime minister’s son-in-law Haroon Yousuf and Tahir Naqvi till May 10 in a money laundering reference.

Haroos Yousuf ensured his appearance in the accountability court.