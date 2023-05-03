Toshakhana case hearing adjourned again as Imran’s counsel fails to show up

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Wednesday adjourned the Toshakhana case hearing again against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan till May 5 over Imran’s council absence.

In last hearing, court officials adjourned the hearing till May 3 as the judge was on leave due to bad health.

Today, PTI’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry appeared in the court of Additional Session Judge Humayun Dilawar and requested the court to adjourn the hearing as lead counsel Khawaja Harris was not available.

Mr Faisal also submitted a petition seeking an exemption for Imran Khan in today’s hearing citing security threats.

After hearing arguments, the court approved the exemption plea and summoned arguments on the admissibility of the ECP case on May 5.

It is pertinent to mention that last year, a reference was filed against the former prime minister by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PLM-N), accusing him of not sharing the details of gifts he retained from Toshakhana in his assets declarations, and the ECP had concluded in October last year that the PTI chief filed false statements regarding the gifts.