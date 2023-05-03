Three passerby gunned down in Police ‘shootout’ in Mianwali

Mianwali Police conducted a raid to nab proclaimed offenders (POs) in the Satukhel area of Mianwali—who managed to run away from the scene—but cops gunned down three passersby in the ‘exchange of fire’.

As per the Police, two passersby died on the spot while the third one died during treatment in the hospital.

After the exchange of firing, the accused managed to escape.

Police shifted bodies to THQ Hospital Kalabagh for post-mortem.

Earlier, dacoits gunned down three guards of cash van of the bank in Wazirabad and looted Rs6.4 million.

Prime minister earlier attributed country’s ‘record bumper’ wheat crop of 27.5 million metric tons to the government’s timely decisions and provision of quality seed, fertiliser, and agriculture, or ‘Kissan package’.

Prime minister congratulated the minister for food security and other relevant authorities and appreciated their steps.