Lost to the waves: Last video of drowned tourists emerges

A video has surfaced showing the last moments of a group of tourists from Lahore who drowned in a tragic Neelam valley accident.

The last video made by a group of tourists who tragically drowned in Neelum River, has gone viral, leaving many people in shock and disbelief.

The group of tourists, who were from Lahore, had gone on a trip to Neelum Valley for sightseeing and adventure. However, their trip turned into a nightmare when their jeep fell into the Neelum River, killing two people and injuring five others.

The incident occurred yesterday, and the rescue operation is still underway, with Pakistan Army, police, and local people working together to save lives.

The search for the missing seven, who are feared drowned in the river, is being conducted by a team of divers from Muzaffarabad.

The video, which was captured on a cell phone, has been making its rounds on social media platforms, leaving viewers shocked and saddened by the footage.

In the 24-second clip, a young boy is seen seated in a vehicle while the tourists express their eagerness to explore the region. However, little did they know that their trip would end in tragedy.

It is important to note that the vehicle was carrying a total of 14 people from the same family.

Those who were missing have been identified as Umair Ahmed, Bilal, Shahnawaz, Waleed, Azhar Ashraf, Rahim, Raheel and Ishtiaq.

As the rescue operation continues, people are hoping and praying for the safe return of the missing.

It is a grim reminder of the dangers that come with adventure and sightseeing trips, especially in areas where the terrain can be unpredictable and dangerous.

Authorities have urged tourists to exercise caution and follow safety protocols while embarking on such trips. The incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of safety measures and the need to be vigilant when exploring unfamiliar areas.