Here’s how to check If someone else has gained access to your Instagram account

With social media platforms like Instagram, it is crucial to prioritize the security of your account and personal information. Conducting regular security checks is an easy way to ensure that your account is not being accessed by unauthorized users.

Here is how you can do a security checkup for your Instagram account:

On a computer

Open Instagram on a web browser and log in

Select “Profile” from the left sidebar and click the gear icon at the top of your Instagram profile page to expand the settings menu.

Select “Settings and privacy.”

Select “Accounts Center” from the left sidebar, then choose “Password and security.”

Under the “Security checks” section, click on “Where you’re logged in.”

Review the list of devices and locations where your account was accessed. If you see any that you don’t recognize, select the radio button next to it and click “Log out.”

On iOS or Android

Launch the Instagram app

Tap your profile photo in the bottom-right corner of the screen Tap the hamburger icon in the top-right corner of your profile page

Go to “Settings” or “Settings and privacy

Tap “Accounts Center” under “Your account”

Select “Password and security”

Under the “Security checks” section, tap “Where you’re logged in”

Review the list of devices and locations where your account was accessed. If you see any that you don’t recognize, select the radio button next to it and tap “Log out”

Regularly conducting security checkups on your Instagram account can help prevent unauthorized access, protect your personal information, and ensure that you’re the only one in control of your account. Stay safe online!