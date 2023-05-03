Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace days before King Charles III coronation

Police in London arrested a man Tuesday evening after items thought to be shotgun cartridges were thrown into the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

The incident, with no reports of shots fired or injuries, comes just days before King Charles III’s high-profile coronation.

Police attended the palace about 7pm local time and arrested the man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon. He also had suspicious bag that was destroyed in a controlled explosion, police said in a statement.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public,” Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said in the statement.

The items the man allegedly threw into the palace ground are being analyzed, the statement added.

Neither King Charles nor Queen Camilla were at Buckingham Palace during Tuesday’s incident.

Police and security services are preparing for the coronation of King Charles on Saturday, attended by heads of state and global dignitaries. Authorities expect large crowds to line the streets of London to watch the historical event.