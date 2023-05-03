National Assembly sets 11-point agenda for today’s session

The National Assembly session is set to convene today with a comprehensive 11-point agenda for the parliamentary proceedings.

Sources privy to the development said the session will be held at 3 pm while the agenda will address the issue of drug smuggling through the Afghanistan border.

Lawmakers will discuss measures to curb the flow of illegal narcotics into the country, particularly in light of the recent political and security developments in the neighboring country.

Another important matter on the agenda is the approval of the Pakistan Airports Authority Bill 2022. The bill aims to enhance the efficiency and modernization of Pakistan’s airports and is expected to be met with bipartisan support in the assembly.

In addition, the Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill 2023 is also slated for approval in the session. The bill seeks to bring about much-needed reforms to Pakistan’s intellectual property laws, particularly in regard to trademarks.

The assembly will also take note of the delays in the allotment of plots in Sectors F-14 and F-15. Lawmakers will discuss the issues faced by residents and formulate a plan of action to address their concerns.