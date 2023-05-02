Margot Robbie steals show in a stunning black corset dress at Met Gala 2023

Australian actress Margot Robbie made a bold fashion statement at the Met Gala 2023 with her stunning black corset dress that left everyone awestruck. The dress was designed by the renowned fashion house, Chanel, and featured a fitted corset top with a plunging neckline and a full, flowing skirt that trailed behind her as she walked the red carpet.

Robbie’s dress was paired with sleek black pumps and diamond stud earrings that added a touch of elegance to the overall look. Her hair was styled in loose waves, and she opted for minimal makeup, with a bold red lip adding a pop of color to her classic black ensemble.

The actress was all smiles as she posed for the cameras, exuding confidence and poise in her outfit. Her dress was one of the most talked-about looks of the night, with many praising her for her daring and elegant style.

Robbie’s appearance at the Met Gala comes shortly after the announcement of her upcoming film, “Barbie,” in which she will play the lead role. The film is set to be released in 2024 and has already generated a lot of buzz among fans of the iconic doll.

The Met Gala, which is an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, is known for its avant-garde and sometimes outrageous fashion choices. Robbie’s classic and timeless look was a refreshing change from some of the more over-the-top ensembles seen on the red carpet.

Overall, Margot Robbie’s black corset dress was a true showstopper at the Met Gala 2023, cementing her status as a fashion icon and further solidifying her place as one of Hollywood’s most talented actresses.

