PM to depart for UK today to attend King Charles III’s coronation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is planning to undertake a visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday (today) to attend the coronation of Briatian’s King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on May 6.

According to PM Office sources, the prime minister will also meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Britain during the visit.

Mr Sharif will inform his brother and former PM of country’s political, economic and party’s situation during the meeting.

It should be noted that negotiations are underway between the government and PTI to end the political crisis.

Earlier, a 10-member contingent of Pakistan Army had arrived in Britain to participate in the coronation parade of King Charles on Saturday, May 6.

The Pakistan Army contingent reached the British Army Training Center Pirbright and began rehearsing for the parade.

The parade will be held in honor of King Charles, who ascended to the throne following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Pakistan Army contingent will be among the many military units and organizations from around the world taking part in the parade.

The Pakistani troops will showcase their skills and participate in the parade, which is expected to attract a large audience.

The event is expected to witness the attendance of numerous heads of state from across the globe, including Ireland, France, Spain, Belgium, Japan, Hungary, and Australia.