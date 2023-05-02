Pakistani stars applaud Billie Eilish, Anne Hathaway, and Doja Cat’s iconic Met Gala looks

The annual Met Gala, a highly anticipated event that celebrates fashion, art, and philanthropy, draws a myriad of A-list celebrities from around the world, who showcase their fashionable outfits and participate in the night’s activities. Social media users often use the occasion to share their opinions, humorous quips, and critique the oft-outlandish outfits.

At the 2023 Met Gala, Billie Eilish, Anne Hathaway, and Doja Cat turned heads with their unique looks, paying homage to the event’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” These three icons also garnered the attention of some Pakistani stars.

Billie Eilish stunned in a custom black lace gown by Irish designer Simone Rocha, perfectly embodying the fragility and strength of femininity. The Mere Humsafar star Hania Aamir took to her Instagram Story to share the singer’s look, writing, “My, oh my,” signifying that the Bad Guy artist stole her breath away.

Doja Cat took the cat theme to the next level, donning facial prosthetics and cat ears while wearing a glittering silver gown by Oscar de la Renta. The rapper paid tribute to Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette, who was synonymous with his signature style. Hania Aamir was blown away by the look and shared a picture of Doja Cat, writing, “Girl, yes!”

Anne Hathaway brought a “marriage between Versace and Chanel” to the red carpet, wearing a white tweed gown with pearl-adorned gold safety pins and camellia-like cups, inspired by Chanel’s signature flower. The Oscar-winning actor paired the textured number with a matching jacket, arm cuffs, and Bulgari jewellery, completing the look with a half-up hairstyle inspired by ’90s Versace. Saba Qamar was bowled over by this and wrote, “This lady has my heart” for the famed star on her Instagram Story.

Each of these three stars brought a unique spin to the Met Gala’s theme, and they all managed to stun in their own right, cementing their status as red-carpet stars. While the event is a celebration of fashion, art, and philanthropy, it has also become a hub for social media users to share their opinions, humorous quips, and critique regarding the often-outlandish outfits that celebrities don.