Pedro Pascal in negotiations to star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ sequel

Pedro Pascal, known for his roles in “The Mandalorian” and “Game of Thrones,” is reportedly in negotiations to star in the upcoming sequel to Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator.” According to sources, the actor is in talks to play a new character in the highly anticipated film, which is set to be directed by Scott himself.

“Gladiator 2” has been in development for years, with Scott confirming in 2017 that he was working on a script. The original film, released in 2000, starred Russell Crowe as Maximus, a Roman general who becomes a gladiator after being betrayed by the Emperor and seeking revenge. The film went on to win five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe.

View this post on Instagram

While details about the plot of the sequel are still scarce, it has been confirmed that the film will be set in the same universe as the original and will follow a new protagonist. Scott has previously mentioned that the film will explore the afterlife and that Crowe’s Maximus may make an appearance.

Pascal has become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors in recent years, thanks to his scene-stealing performances in hit shows like “The Mandalorian” and “Narcos.” He also appeared in the highly successful “Wonder Woman 1984” as the villainous Maxwell Lord. If he signs on for “Gladiator 2,” it will mark another major role for the rising star.

Fans of the original “Gladiator” are eagerly anticipating the sequel, with many wondering how Scott will be able to top the original’s epic battle scenes and emotional storyline. However, with the addition of Pascal, it seems likely that the film will have no shortage of talent on both sides of the camera.

The film is still in pre-production, so it’s unclear when filming will begin or when “Gladiator 2” will be released. However, with the news of Pascal’s potential involvement, fans can rest assured that the project is moving forward and will likely be worth the wait.