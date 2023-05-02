Kristen Stewart rocks edgy new look in Chanel suit at Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala, an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, took place on May 1, 2023. Celebrities from all walks of life attended the event, dressed in haute couture outfits that paid homage to the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Among the attendees was Kristen Stewart, who stood out from the crowd with her unique outfit and hairstyle.

Stewart, known for her acting roles in “Twilight” and “Charlie’s Angels,” wore a traditional Chanel suit that featured a black blazer with gold buttons and matching pants. The outfit was a nod to the late Karl Lagerfeld, who was Chanel’s creative director from 1983 until his death in 2019. However, Stewart added her own twist to the classic outfit by pairing it with a black crop top that showed off her toned abs.

The actress also sported a choppy short haircut with a twist, giving her a punk-rock edge. Her hair was styled in a messy, tousled look with the front section of her hair twisted and pinned back, drawing attention to her striking makeup. She opted for bold, dark eye makeup and a dark lip, which complemented her edgy hairstyle and outfit.

Stewart’s bold fashion choices were met with admiration from fans and fashion critics alike, with many praising her for bringing a fresh take to the traditional Chanel suit. The actress has been known to push fashion boundaries in the past, often opting for androgynous looks and bold hairstyles.

Overall, the 2023 Met Gala was a celebration of fashion, art, and philanthropy, with celebrities showing off their unique styles and paying tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld. Stewart’s outfit and hairstyle were just one of the many highlights of the night, cementing her status as a fashion icon in the industry.