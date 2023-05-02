Kardashian-Jenner sisters’ Met Gala 2023 outfits cause stir on social media

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters made their appearance at the Met Gala 2023, with Kim Kardashian dressed in a pearl-studded n*ked gown by Schiaparelli, Kendall Jenner donning a sequinned Marc Jacobs bodysuit, and Kylie Jenner wearing a red Jean Paul Gaultier asymmetric dress with a thigh-high slit. While the sisters looked absolutely gorgeous, social media users couldn’t resist trolling them.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has a massive following on social media, with Kim having over 353 million followers, Kylie over 388 million, and Kendall over 286 million followers on Instagram. Their appearance at the Met Gala 2023 was eagerly anticipated by fans, who were not disappointed by the sisters’ stunning outfits.

Entertainment Tonight shared a picture of the three sisters posing together, which drew comments from social media users. One user criticized the sisters, saying they were “unclassy and craving attention as usual,” while another commented that their plastic surgery made them look older than their age.

Despite the trolling, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters looked breathtaking on the Met Gala red carpet, and their outfits were the talk of the town. Kim’s pearl-studded gown, Kendall’s sequinned bodysuit, and Kylie’s asymmetrical dress with a thigh-high slit were all designed to turn heads, and they succeeded in doing just that.

It’s not the first time the sisters have been criticized on social media, but they are used to the attention and continue to push the boundaries with their fashion choices. While the trolls may have had their say, there’s no denying that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were among the most stylish and glamorous stars at the Met Gala 2023.