ECP asserts transparency in all hiring and recruitment processes

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has refuted all allegations leveled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry against the commission and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

A spokesperson for the ECP has stated that the accusations are false and the commission cannot be influenced by unjust means.

The spokesperson also urged those making allegations to examine their own past wrongdoings and take note of the senior advocate Hamed Khan’s book available in the commission’s library.

The ECP stated that all hiring was done transparently and in accordance with rules and regulations.

No close relative of any top official was given a job.

Furthermore, all technical and professional experts were hired according to the re-employment policy and relevant regulations, with no recruitment made without advertisements.

The commission also denied purchasing any private land for its offices.

All of its offices were built on state-owned land, and no private transactions were involved.

The Sargodha office was constructed on land provided by the Punjab government during the PTI government’s tenure.

The land acquired for the commission’s offices during the PTI government was obtained from the Punjab government at official rates during its tenure and then transferred to the commission from the federal government’s treasury during its tenure in Punjab.

The spokesperson reiterated that those who make false allegations should examine their own past and be mindful of their own wrongdoings.

The commission hoped that all conspirators would fail in their nefarious intentions.