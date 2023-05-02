Imran warns of momentous street movement if SC orders not accepted

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan while throwing his party’s weight behind the Supreme Court’s decision regarding election declared that he will initiate a momentous street movement alongside the people if the court’s verdict is not acknowledged.

In an interview with a private TV channel on Tuesday, he questioned who else would step forward if the government refuses to accept the ruling.

Read more: Imran urges judiciary to shun infighting and unite

The PTI chairman alleged that the former Army Chief of controlling the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), claiming that he instructed them to hold elections and dissolve both provincial assemblies. He also alleged that there were two different versions of Bajwa before and after his extension, and after the extension, he favored PML-N. According to him, Bajwa imposed corrupt politicians on the country after making a deal with them.

Know more: Asif calls for panel to probe facilitation by judiciary in abrogation of Constitution

The former PM went on to say that he visited Russia on military’s recommendation but no-trust motion was moved against him after he returned to the country, and the former army chief had encouraged the Americans to take action against him. He expressed no remorse for dissolving the assemblies.

Imran Khan stressed that the rule of law must be upheld for Pakistan to function properly. He also questioned who would take responsibility if the government does not accept the apex court’s decision, and stated that martial law should not be an option as it would be equivalent to having an enemy.

Read Also: NA speaker pens letter to CJP: Let politicians decide, SC must not enter ‘political thicket’

He further questioned why Pakistan’s 10 million overseas Pakistanis are not investing in the country and highlighted that investors express lack of trust in the government and that foreign investment cannot come until the country is stable. He also stated that corrupt mafias are hindering progress.

Turning his guns towards Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Imran Khan accused them of corruption and stated that the former prime minister established 17 factories after coming to power, which contributed to damaging the country and promoting the culture of bribery.

Regarding judicial matters, the PTI chairman emphasized his party’s support the Supreme Court for the implementation of the Constitution, and warned of street protests if the top court’s decision is not accepted. He believes that the apex court should base its decisions on the constitution and not be concerned with their implementation.

On Monday, the former PM warned those who defy the Constitution. He expressed gratitude for the participation of people in the Labor Day rally organized by his party in Lahore.

Imran Khan shared scenes from the rally on Twitter, describing the massive response from the masses as a warning to those who are considering defying the Constitution and the Supreme Court (SC) by not holding elections.

The former premier categorically said that the masses would not tolerate the mafia who is trying to run away from the Constitution. He also warned that Pakistan is currently not in an economic position to withstand a ‘massive street movement’.

The former ruling party was late on Sunday night granted conditional permission to hold a rally in the provincial capital of Lahore.

Earlier, Khan led the rally from Liberty Chowk to Nasir Bagh, accompanied by many PTI workers and supporters. He addressed a party rally in connection with International Workers’ Day and to express solidarity with the top court. He warned that if the rulers defied the SC’s orders of holding elections on May 14 and violated the Constitution, there would be lawlessness in the country.

The deposed ex-PM added that the PTI would resort to street agitations until the Constitution and the rule of law were restored. He stated that they stand with the SC and the Constitution, and the next week would be decisive.

He further added that on Tuesday (tomorrow), they would hold talks with the rulers with a one-point agenda: if they agree to dissolve the assemblies before May 14, then the PTI would be willing for ‘same day elections’ in the country.

Khan expressed his doubts about the rulers’ intention of holding elections, stating that they were using all tactics to delay the polls until the PTI and Imran Khan were weakened, thus creating grounds for their (rulers’) victory.