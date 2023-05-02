Ed Sheeran denies copying Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get it On” in copyright trial

Ed Sheeran denies copying Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get it On” during the second day of testifying to jurors in a copyright trial in Manhattan federal court. The British singer-songwriter played guitar and sang from the witness stand to underscore his testimony, telling jurors that his song “Thinking Out Loud” had actually been inspired by Irish musician Van Morrison.

Sheeran became combative under cross-examination by Patrick Frank, a lawyer for the heirs, ridiculing Frank’s questions about how often Sheeran collaborates with others in writing songs. Lawyers for the heirs last week displayed a video of Sheeran transitioning seamlessly between “Thinking Out Loud” and “Let’s Get it On” in a live performance, which they said amounted to a confession that he had ripped off the song.

Sheeran said that he and other performers frequently perform such “mash ups” and that he had on other occasions combined “Thinking Out Loud” with Van Morrison’s “Crazy Love” and Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” He also said that an expert witness for the heirs, in transcribing his song, had altered it to make the chords and melody more like “Let’s Get It On.” “I don’t know why he’s allowed to be an expert,” he said.

Sheeran’s co-writer Amy Wadge also took the stand, telling jurors about their friendship and collaboration of 17 years. She also denied copying “Let’s Get It On” and pointed to other songs with the same chords as “Thinking Out Loud,” including Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One.”

The heirs of Gaye’s co-writer Ed Townsend are suing Sheeran, and if he is found liable, there will be a second trial to determine the damages amount. Sheeran found the claim that he copied “Let’s Get it On” insulting and said he found it really insulting to devote his whole life to being a performer and songwriter and have someone diminish it. He said, “You’re not, like, breaking new ground here,” to Frank’s questions on his writing practices.