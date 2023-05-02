President Arif Alvi optimistic about positive outcome from talks between govt, PTI

President Dr Arif Alvi advised politicians to let sense prevail and expressed hope that ongoing talks between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the ruling coalition would yield a positive outcome.

The president, in an interview with a private television channel, stated that there was a trust deficit among politicians and urged them to adopt forgiveness to improve the situation.

He asserted that if politicians established mutual understanding and the judiciary remained steadfast, no one could breach the Constitution. He added that politicians mobilized the masses to protect the Constitution.

Regarding the practice of paralyzing the Constitution for the sake of power, the president called it a “criminal enticement”.

Regarding social works, President Alvi lamented that around 32 percent or 27 million children were out of school in Pakistan, as opposed to just one percent in India and Bangladesh, which was a major crisis.

He also mentioned that Pakistan had not yet joined the bandwagon of computing and artificial intelligence and called for accelerated efforts to make an impact.

Following an interaction, the Ulema expressed willingness to provide spaces at mosques for teaching children as an out-of-the-box solution to deal with the crisis of out-of-school children.

Regarding the breast cancer campaign pushed by First Lady Samina Alvi, the president emphasized that frequent, focused, and short messaging could make an impact and exemplified Pakistan’s success during the Covid-19 pandemic achieved by societal cooperation and institutional collaboration.

To a question, the president stated that the powers of the 58 (2B) should not rest with the president as the Parliament was elected by the people.

He mentioned that out of 270 bills received, he had returned seven to eight of them due to reservations, including those related to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), overseas voting, and others.

He suggested that instead of handling the politicization of NAB, one should not demolish its whole structure.

The president had been calling for a long time to settle the dispute of elections with a two to three-month difference, as the polls would inevitably have to be conducted.

He emphasized that the Constitution was supreme and that there was no room for indulging in the debate as to who was more powerful of the Parliament or court.

However, he stated that the Constitution could not be sidetracked by any means.

Regarding the use of an electronic voting machine, President Alvi defended its use, stating that countries dealing with the issue of rigging had been using it.

Pakistan also faced disputes over poll-related rigging after every election.

The president also rubbished the notion of toeing any party’s policy, stating that he always made his own mind on certain matters, including the bills he had returned.

However, he mentioned that he had consulted with PTI chief Imran Khan regarding the appointment of the new army chief, with a view to evolve consensus.

To a question about the judiciary, President Alvi said that although judges could have some differences on certain matters, their priorities should not change as people have pinned their hopes on them.