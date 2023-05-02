PM orders to form committee to probe audio leak of former CJP’s son

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed to constitute committee to probe the audio leak involving the son of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

A meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was held under the chairmanship of the prime minister and attended by the senior party leadership.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to current political situation of the country were discussed, while the court proceedings were also reviewed in detail.

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar briefed the attendees on constitutional issues during the meeting. On the occasion, the participants expressed their determination to prevent any interference in parliamentary affairs and agreed to continue using the parliamentary forum efficiently.

