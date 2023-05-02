Cannot share views about Saqib Nisar openly: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) chief and former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, spoke out against former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar and called for action to be taken against him.

Talking to the reporters in London, Sharif expressed his belief that “action should be taken” against Nisar, accusing him of breaking the law by violating the country’s constitution.

Sharif’s remarks came in response to comments made by Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, a former judge. He had accused Nisar of being part of a group of judges who had acted against the interests of democracy in Pakistan.

When asked about his thoughts on Nisar, Sharif responded, “What I want to say about ex-CJP, I cannot say on the microphone.”

Sharif, who is currently in London undergoing medical treatment, did not mince words in his criticism of Nisar. “Those who break the law go directly to jail,” he said, adding, “What will Saqib Nisar defend?”