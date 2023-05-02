Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 8PM | SAMAA TV | 2nd May 2023 Samaa News Headlines 8PM | SAMAA TV | 2nd May 2023 May 02, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 8PM | SAMAA TV | 2nd May 2023 Recommended In major breakthrough, PTI agrees to elections in August Nearly 300 arrested in US-Europe dark web drug bust President Arif Alvi optimistic about positive outcome from talks between govt, PTI Related Stories Karachi boy converts pressure cooker into coffee machine How your dress color can affect your summer experience? Experts weigh in I reply with “Labbayk”; Mufti Qavi says he ‘never breaks woman’s heart’ Most Popular ‘Tere Bin’ loses fans over portrayal of ‘brainless’ female characters Massive raid at Islamabad International Airport Eidul Adha to fall on this day