The stunning couple: Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse at the Met Gala 2023

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse made their much-anticipated debut as a couple at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night. The pair arrived hand in hand, both dressed in elegant ensembles that paid tribute to the evening’s theme of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

Pattinson, 36, who is known for his roles in the “Twilight” series and “The Batman,” opted for a classic black suit with a white dress shirt and bow tie. His suit jacket was adorned with silver beading and embroidery, adding a touch of glamour to his ensemble. Meanwhile, Waterhouse, 30, stunned in a sheer black gown with delicate floral appliques and ruffles, paired with a sleek updo and minimal jewelry.

The couple, who have been dating since 2018, have kept their relationship relatively private. However, their appearance at the Met Gala is a clear sign that their relationship is still going strong. They seemed comfortable and happy as they posed for photographs and walked the red carpet.

The annual Met Gala, which is widely considered one of the most prestigious events in the fashion industry, attracts A-list celebrities and fashion icons from around the world. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” pays tribute to the iconic designer, who passed away in 2019. The event is organized by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, and all proceeds from the gala go to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

As for Pattinson and Waterhouse, they were just two of many celebrities who showed up in style for the event. Other notable attendees included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kim Kardashian, and Emily Blunt. However, it was Pattinson and Waterhouse’s debut as a couple that stole the show, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see what other events the duo will attend together in the future.