Pakistan Under-19 near innings victory against Bangladesh

Pakistan Under-19 Cricket Team are nearing an innings victory against Bangladesh Under-19 in Chattogram as the hosts are still 105 runs behind in the second innings and have only seven wickets in hand.

On the third day of the four-day match, Pakistan team were bowled out for 420 runs in the first innings, after taking a lead of 271 runs in the first innings.

Shahzaib Khan scored 174 runs and was the top scorer whereas Obaid Shahid scored 67 runs. Wasi Siddique picked up fifer for Bangladesh.

In reply, Pakistan were given a perfect start as Muhammad Ismail trapped Mahajirul Islam LBW for a duck.

The other opener, Ashiqur Rahman Shibli did his job well and reduced the deficit for Bangladesh, as he scored 79 runs.

Bangladesh were 166 for the loss of three wickets at the end of day’s play and need 105 more runs to save themselves from the innings defeat.

Pakistan will have to take seven more wickets to win by an innings but if Bangladesh score more than 105, they will have to chase the target as well.