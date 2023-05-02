Pakistan Army contingent arrives in UK for King Charles’ coronation parade

A contingent of Pakistan’s armed forces has arrived in Britain to participate in the coronation parade of King Charles on Saturday, May 6.

The 10-member Pakistan Army contingent arrived at the British Army Training Center Pirbright and began rehearsing for the parade.

The parade will be held in honor of King Charles, who ascended to the throne following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Pakistan Army contingent will be among the many military units and organizations from around the world taking part in the parade.

The Pakistani troops will showcase their skills and participate in the parade, which is expected to attract a large audience.

Notably, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also undertake a visit to the United Kingdom to attend the coronation of Briatian’s King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on May 6.

The event is expected to witness the attendance of numerous heads of state from across the globe, including Ireland, France, Spain, Belgium, Japan, Hungary, and Australia.