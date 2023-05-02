Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 leaks with jaw-dropping performance upgrades!

The upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm’s successor to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, has surfaced on benchmarking websites, hinting at significant performance upgrades.

While Qualcomm is yet to reveal any details about the processor, reports suggest it may feature an advanced Cortex-X4 prime core with a peak clock speed of 3.7GHz, paired with five performance cores and two efficiency cores.

According to leaked benchmark scores, the chipset achieved impressive scores of 2,563 and 7,256 points in Geekbench 6 single- and multi-core tests, respectively, as well as an AnTuTu score of 1,712,271, which suggests it will outperform its predecessor.

While these benchmarks lack verification, they have sparked excitement about the upcoming launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Tipsters suggest it may be unveiled at Qualcomm’s annual summit, to be held in Hawaii later this year.

As we eagerly await further information from Qualcomm, it’s clear that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be a significant step forward in mobile processing power.