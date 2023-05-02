Poor nations bearing brunt of climate crisis created by rich countries: Bilawal

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan has been experiencing rainfall since April due to weather changes caused by the climate crisis created by rich countries.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he stated that poor nations are bearing the brunt of this crisis.

Mr Zardari further added that the rivers and canals in various parts of the country, including Balochistan, are facing a flood situation, especially Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Additionally, many victims of the previous record-breaking rains are still waiting for assistance.

The foreign minister went on to say that the rehabilitation of the millions of houses and infrastructures that were destroyed during this period has yet to be completed.

He appealed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other relevant institutions to remain alert all the time in view of rains, and advised that people should take precautionary measures during rains, and also avoid traveling.

The minister has also prayed for the safety of Pakistan and its people, adding that Jayalas (die-hard PPP workers) have been instructed to remain in contact with the administration for relief work in their respective areas.

He has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in incidents during rains in Balochistan, Sindh, South Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families who lost their loved ones in these incidents.