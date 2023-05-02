The Met Gala, one of the most prestigious fashion events of the year, took place last night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme for this year’s event was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in tribute to the iconic fashion designer who passed away in 2019.

As usual, the red carpet was a spectacle of fashion and glamour, with celebrities showing off their interpretation of the theme. One of the standout looks of the night was from none other than Kim Kardashian, who made a grand entrance in a stunning gown covered in pearls.

Kim’s dress was a custom creation by fashion house Balenciaga, featuring a high neckline, long sleeves, and a long train. But it was the thousands of pearls sewn onto the fabric that truly made the dress a showstopper. The pearls were arranged in an intricate pattern that created a beautiful, almost ethereal effect as Kim walked down the red carpet.

In addition to the dress, Kim’s accessories also paid homage to Lagerfeld. She wore a pair of white satin gloves that were a nod to Lagerfeld’s signature look, and her hair was styled in a sleek, classic updo that complemented the overall elegance of the ensemble.

Kim’s makeup was kept simple, with a nude lip and subtle smoky eye, allowing the dress to take center stage. Her beauty look was also a nod to Lagerfeld, who famously said, “Sweatpants are a sign of defeat. You lost control of your life so you bought some sweatpants.”

Kim’s outfit was met with widespread acclaim, with many fashion critics hailing it as one of the best of the night. It was a fitting tribute to Lagerfeld, who was known for his love of pearls and exquisite attention to detail.

The Met Gala always provides an opportunity for celebrities to push the boundaries of fashion, and Kim Kardashian’s look certainly did not disappoint. With her pearls galore and elegant tribute to Lagerfeld, Kim proved once again that she is a true fashion icon.