WhatsApp’s latest update aims to make chat transfer smoother, faster!

WhatsApp has recently added new features to its Android app, making the user experience more enjoyable.

One of the most significant updates is the ability to transfer chats between Android devices without relying on Google Drive.

Currently, Android users can back up their chats and media to Google Drive, but WhatsApp wants to reduce dependency on Google.

According to Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature for Android users that will allow them to backup or transfer their chat without depending on Google Drive.

The feature is in the testing phase for now, but beta testers can access it through the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.9.19 update available on the Google Play Store.

To use the feature, users will have to scan a QR code and follow the instructions provided.

This new feature will eliminate the need for manual chat backups to Google Drive, which can be time-consuming.

It will make the migration process faster and easier, allowing users to transfer their chat history from their old Android device to a new one without going through the backup and restore process.

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature for tablet users that will allow them to multitask on their big tablet window by splitting the screen into two parts: one for the chat list and one for the current chat.

This optional feature can be disabled by going to WhatsApp Settings > Chats and toggling the option to disable the side-by-side view.

WhatsApp plans to release these new features for all Android devices in a future update, making the messaging app more efficient and user-friendly.

With these updates, WhatsApp is proving that it is committed to improving the user experience and making the app more accessible to everyone.