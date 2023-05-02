Asif Zardari, Fazl discuss political situation, govt-PTI talks

Former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday met Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to overall political situation of the country and government’s negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came under discussion.

The two leaders also reviewed future course of action in view of the ongoing political and constitutional crisis. They also agreed to protect the dignity of the Parliament and the Constitution.

Asif Ali Zardari also offered Fatiha with Fazlur Rehman on the sudden demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

Earlier last week, in what is considered to be the beginning of preparations for elections, the PDM chairman had announced that his party would hold rallies and conventions across the country.

The JUI-F chief said that the dialogues with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the agenda of yesterday's meeting of the allied parties.

The JUI-F chief said that the Supreme Court was forcing political parties to hold talks over elections in Punjab. Federation is main part of the structure and the whole building collapses if one of its part collapse, and saving the federation is equivalent to saving the country, he said.

Why is our honorable judiciary stuck to the 90 days, the JUI-F chief asked.

Mr Rehman said that the judiciary is using hammer to pressurise the political leadership on holding talks, adding that the court orders are unacceptable. It is Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) job to conduct the election, and the institution should take the matter forward.