Videos » Game Set Match Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas - Exclusive Talk with Shahid Afridi | SAMAA TV Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas - Exclusive Talk with Shahid Afridi | SAMAA TV May 02, 2023 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas - Exclusive Talk with Shahid Afridi | SAMAA TV Recommended SC refuses plea to form full court on bill trimming CJP’s powers Pakistan inflation hits record-high 36.42 percent PM Shehbaz directs strict action against smugglers Related Stories Karachi boy converts pressure cooker into coffee machine How your dress color can affect your summer experience? Experts weigh in I reply with “Labbayk”; Mufti Qavi says he ‘never breaks woman’s heart’ Most Popular ‘Tere Bin’ loses fans over portrayal of ‘brainless’ female characters Massive raid at Islamabad International Airport Eidul Adha to fall on this day