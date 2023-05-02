Amid rising terror incidents, military brass briefs PM Shehbaz on security

The military brass on Tuesday briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the security condition amid rising terror incidents and attacks on security personnel.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level security meeting which was attended by the Army Chief Asim Munir and Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Nadeem Anjum.

The high-level security meeting comes amidst rising concerns about the security situation in the country, particularly along the border with Afghanistan.

Read more: Commander among 7 terrorists rounded up in North Waziristan IBO

During the meeting, the current security situation in the country was discussed, with the army chief and DG ISI briefing the prime minister on the latest developments.

The meeting reportedly focused on terrorism, including the border situation, and measures to counter it.

Read more: Forces repel Lakki Marwat terror attack: 3 soldiers martyred, 7 terrorists killed

The premier was informed of the progress made in efforts to combat terrorism, with a particular emphasis on border security.

Sources indicated that the prime minister expressed his satisfaction with the professional performance of the Pakistan Army in the meeting.