Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas slay at Met Gala 2023

The annual Met Gala saw A-listers from the worlds of fashion, film, politics, and sports celebrate the late king of couture, Karl Lagerfeld. The star-studded event showcased top style games in New York, with glamour and even baby news making an appearance.

Bollywood’s sweetheart Alia Bhatt made her debut on the coveted red carpet in a custom-made Prabal Gurung creation. The sleek, modern silhouette featured a fitted bodice and a flowy, floor-length skirt with a box-shoulder neckline adding elegance and sophistication. The dress’s intricate beading and embroidery added a touch of neoclassical craftsmanship and glamour to the minimalist design, accentuating Bhatt’s hourglass figure.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, another Bollywood icon, paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by wearing a black Valentino gown with white opera gloves. The gown featured gathered details at the side with a thigh-high slit and an extended train with ruched satin fabric. Chopra paired the dress with a diamond necklace, earrings, and ear cuff from Bulgari and completed the look with a pair of black high heels.

For hair, the actress opted for a dramatic high bun with the tail hanging at the front. Her makeup was subtle yet sultry, featuring winged eyeliner, nude rosy lipstick, groomed eyebrows, and soft contour.

The Met Gala is known for its iconic fashion moments, and this year’s event did not disappoint. With the addition of Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the event showcased diverse and stunning fashion styles. The tribute to Karl Lagerfeld added a touch of nostalgia to the evening, while the baby news added a heartwarming touch.

In conclusion, the annual Met Gala brought together A-listers from various fields to celebrate the late Karl Lagerfeld. The event showcased top style games with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas making their mark on the coveted red carpet. The evening was filled with glamour, heartwarming news, and memorable fashion moments.