Xbox Series X: Brace yourself for epic year of gaming with these upcoming releases

Gamers, it’s time to rev up your engines and get ready for an epic ride, as the Xbox Series X has a flurry of exciting new games lined up for 2023 and beyond!

Microsoft is pulling out all the stops, and it’s looking like a promising year for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S players.

Redfall

The wait is finally over for some of the most highly-anticipated games, with Redfall leading the charge as the first release of the year, dropping on May 2 for XSX|S and PC.

Get ready to sink your teeth into this open-world vampire shooter game, packed with thrills, chills, and plenty of action.

Street Fighter 6

But that’s not all, as the legendary Street Fighter franchise is set to return with its sixth edition on June 2, available for PS5, PS4, XSX|S, and PC.

Fans of this iconic fighting game can look forward to a new roster of characters, epic battles, and all-out mayhem.

Diablo 4

For those who prefer their gaming experiences dark and gritty, Diablo 4 is set to hit the shelves on June 6, featuring an immersive storyline, powerful enemies, and breathtaking graphics.

Available on PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, and PC, this hack-and-slash RPG promises to deliver an unforgettable experience.

Starfield

And finally, we have the highly-anticipated Starfield, set to launch on September 6 for XSX|S and PC.

Embark on a space-faring adventure like no other, as you explore new planets, encounter strange beings, and uncover the mysteries of the universe.

Of course, we must remember that release dates are always subject to change, but for now, mark these dates in your calendar and get ready to dive into the world of gaming like never before.

The Xbox Series X has a lot to offer, and these upcoming games are sure to keep players entertained for hours on end. So, grab your controller and get ready to game on!