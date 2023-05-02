Former skipper Saleem Malik wants Babar Azam to be retained as captain

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former skipper Saleem Malik said on Monday that he wants Babar Azam to stay as captain and people should tell him what he is doing wrong instead of criticising him.

Saleem Malik said that Babar Azam is young and it takes time to become experienced and learn the captaincy, so people should not be harsh on him.

The former skipper said that Babar Azam is the best batter in Pakistan at the moment and one of the best batters all over the world, so he should not be criticised.

He added that some people criticise Babar Azam for the sake of criticism but he should ignore them completely and focus on his captaincy.

Saleem Malik also said that Pakistan team is in form at the right time, just before the World Cup so it would be great if they can win the event.

He also said that Karachi’s pitch would not be as easy as Rawalpindi’s wicket and spinners would get more assistance.

The former captain also appreciated PCB’s management committee for restoring the departmental cricket, as it would help the players get jobs.