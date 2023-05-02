Trade deficit continues to shrink

According to a recent report by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the trade deficit during the first 10 months of the fiscal year has decreased by 39.62%.

The trade deficit during this span was $237.1 million, compared to $39.027 billion in the same period last year.

During the July to April period, exports decreased by 11.71%, amounting to $23.17 billion.

This is a significant decline from last year’s figure of $26.24 billion. Imports during this period also declined by 28.44%, totaling $46.088 billion.

In the same period last year, the figure stood at $65.51 billion.

In April, exports decreased by 10.46% compared to March, with a total value of $2.12 billion, compared to $2.370 billion in March.

However, the trade deficit decreased by 42.59% to $82.9 million in April.

Overall, the trade deficit has seen a significant reduction during the first 10 months of the fiscal year.

The report indicates that this reduction may be due to a decrease in imports, which have decreased by almost 30%, while exports have only decreased by around 12%.