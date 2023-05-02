Deepika Padukone criticized for overshadowing Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala debut

Indian actress Deepika Padukone is facing backlash on social media for sharing a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the 2023 Oscars just before Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala debut.

The “Padmaavat” actress presented the Best Original Song Award to composer M M Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose at the Oscars. However, social media users criticised Padukone, accusing her of trying to steal Bhatt’s limelight with her post. The criticism included accusations of insecurity and obsession with Bhatt.

While some fans came to her defence, lauding her self-appreciation, the incident highlights how celebrities are under constant scrutiny from social media users. Despite Padukone’s presenting the Naatu Naatu performance from RRR, in which Bhatt starred, at the Oscars, she was still subjected to criticism.

This incident is another example of the age-old debate of pitting women against women, with some accusing Padukone of attempting to overshadow Bhatt’s Met Gala debut. However, both actors have continued to play nice on-screen with each other. The incident highlights how women are often unfairly scrutinised and criticised for their actions, with even small things taken out of context and misconstrued.

In conclusion, Padukone’s attempt to share a cherished moment from the past was met with criticism, playing into the ongoing issue of women being pitted against each other. However, her fans showed that support is always present, even amidst negativity. The incident shows the need for more positivity and support towards women, rather than tearing them down for trivial matters.