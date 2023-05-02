Gold prices per tola soars Rs1500, smash previous records

The price of 24-Karat gold per tola reached an all-time high in the domestic market, breaking all previous records, as it increased by Rs1500 to Rs221,000.

The All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported that the price of 10-grams of 24 Karat gold has reached Rs189,472 after an increase of Rs1286, while the price of 10-grams of 22 Karat gold has soared to Rs173,683.

The price of gold per ounce in the international market remained the same at $1990.