Gigi Hadid shines in sheer black corset outfit at Met Gala 2023

Supermodel Gigi Hadid made a statement in a stunning sheer black corset outfit at the Met Gala 2023 on Monday night. The 27-year-old model, who is known for her impeccable sense of style, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City wearing a custom-made ensemble by designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

The outfit featured a sheer black corset with intricate embroidery, paired with a matching black tulle skirt. Gigi accessorized the look with a pair of black heels and simple earrings, keeping her hair and makeup minimal to let the outfit do the talking.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and Gigi’s outfit certainly fit the bill. The corset, a classic piece of American fashion, was given a modern twist with its sheer fabric and intricate details.

Gigi, who has been a regular at the Met Gala since 2015, is no stranger to making a fashion statement on the red carpet. She has previously worn show-stopping outfits such as a futuristic silver jumpsuit and a sleek white gown with a thigh-high split.

The model was accompanied by her partner, musician Zayn Malik, who also looked dapper in a black suit and matching shirt. The couple, who welcomed their first child together in 2020, posed for photos on the red carpet before heading inside for the star-studded event.

The Met Gala, which is held annually on the first Monday in May, is one of the biggest events in the fashion calendar. The event raises funds for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and is known for its A-list guest list and show-stopping fashion moments. With her sheer black corset outfit, Gigi Hadid certainly added another memorable moment to the Met Gala’s long history of fashion highlights.